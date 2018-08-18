Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Explosion destroys coffee shop, injures 3 in Georgia

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, 12:33 a.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated 49 minutes ago

HOMERVILLE, Ga. — An explosion and fire destroyed a coffee shop Friday in this rural south Georgia city, seriously injuring three people and prompting a warning from city officials for residents to avoid the downtown area.

The blast rocked tiny Homerville, a city of about 2,500 people, shortly after noon. Investigators determined a construction crew installing fiber optic cable had ruptured an underground gas line, causing natural gas to leak into a sewer line connected to the coffee shop, said Glenn Allen, spokesman for Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens.

“Inside the shop gas built up in the kitchen area and there was a spark, resulting in the explosion,” Allen said late Friday.

Allen said the explosion and a resulting fire destroyed the small, single-story building that housed Coffee Corner. A photograph taken by an investigator at the scene showed the building's roof had partially collapsed. Brick walls were blasted apart, with bricks scattered in the parking lot and piled atop two cars parked beside the shop.

Two employees and a customer were the only people inside the coffee shop when it exploded, Allen said. They were airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville, Florida, with “burns and other serious injuries,” he said. Investigators initially reported all three of the injured worked at the shop, Allen said, but later learned they were mistaken.

Homerville is located roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the Georgia-Florida line. Officials used the city's Facebook page to urge residents Friday to stay away, referring only to “issues within the downtown area.”

“First responders and all other crews need the area to be as free of traffic as possible in order to get their jobs done,” the city's Facebook post said.

Nan Mikell, Homerville's city manager, did not immediately return phone and email messages. No one answered the phone at the Clinch County Emergency Management Agency. The phone number for Homerville police was forwarded to Mikell's voicemail.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me