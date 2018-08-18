Alex Jones accused of destroying evidence in Sandy Hook case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones has intentionally destroyed evidence relevant to a defamation lawsuit filed against him by families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to a motion submitted Friday.

Jones directed his staffers earlier this week to strip content from its Twitter account after news outlets flagged material that violated the social media site's policies - but relatives of nine Sandy Hook victims who are suing the notorious conspiracy theorist said the deleted material constituted evidence in their legal challenge.

“As pressure mounted from pending defamation lawsuits and growing public indignation, Mr. Jones chose to destroy evidence of his actual malice and defamatory conduct,” states the motion, which was filed in a Texas court and obtained by the New York Daily News.

The families filed suit against Jones and his website for intentionally spreading false claims that the horrific 2012 shooting at the Newtown, Conn., elementary school was a government-backed hoax to curtail Second Amendment rights. Jones and his staffers have also peddled thoroughly debunked theories that the family members of the 26 victims are actors.

YouTube, Facebook, Apple and other services purged their platforms of Jones' content this month, citing violations of policies on hate speech and child endangerment.

Jones, 44, has launched an aggressive campaign against the measures, claiming his First Amendment rights are being trampled on. He was temporarily suspended from Twitter - one of the few sites that hasn't permanently banned him - after he posted a video Tuesday calling on his supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready to fight journalists and others.

The Sandy Hook families' Friday motion didn't specify how much content has been deleted, but noted it included written social media posts, videos and photos. Jones was informed in April that he was not to delete relevant material from his websites and social media accounts, according to the motion.

Relatives of the Sandy Hook victims have been threatened and subjected to online stalking since Jones first started pushing his false theories.

Despite Jones' questionable conduct, Donald Trump appeared on his radio show while campaigning for president.

“Your reputation is amazing,” Trump told Jones via video chat from Trump Tower in December 2015. “I will not let you down.”