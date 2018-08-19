Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump says White House lawyer Don McGahn isn't 'a John Dean type 'RAT''

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
President Donald Trump walks down the stairs as he arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump walks down the stairs as he arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Updated 2 hours ago

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is insisting that White House lawyer Don McGahn isn’t “a John Dean type ‘RAT.’”

Trump in a series of Sunday morning tweets is responding to a New York Times story reporting that McGahn has given hours of testimony to the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling.

Dean was White House counsel for President Richard Nixon during Watergate. He ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and helped bring down the Nixon presidency, though he served a prison term for obstruction of justice.

Trump says he allowed McGahn and others to testify. He says, “I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide……”

Trump is also calling the investigation “McCarthyism at its WORST,” a reference to indiscriminate allegations made by Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s to expose communists.

