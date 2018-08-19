Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Brennan considers legal action to stop clearance revocations

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officialsâ security clearances. Brennan said Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, on NBCâs âMeet the Pressâ that heâs been contacted by a number of lawyers about the basis of a potential complaint. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officialsâ security clearances. Brennan said Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, on NBCâs âMeet the Pressâ that heâs been contacted by a number of lawyers about the basis of a potential complaint. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Updated 58 minutes ago

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.— Former CIA Director John Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials’ security clearances.

Brennan said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he’s been contacted by a number of lawyers about the basis of a potential complaint.

Last week, Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance and threatened a long list of others, including critics and those connected to the Russia investigation.

Brennan says he’ll do whatever he can “to try to prevent these abuses in the future.” He says, “If it means going to court, I will do that.”

More than 75 former intelligence officials have denounced Trump’s decision to yank Brennan’s clearance, saying they have a right to express their views without fear of punishment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me