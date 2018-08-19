Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's scenic road

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
The Howe Ridge Fire on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire in northwest Montana’s Glacier National Park is forcing evacuations and has burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road. The Missoulian reported Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 that the Howe Ridge fire had grown to more than 12 square miles, and shifting winds are forecast over the next day and a half.
Updated 4 hours ago

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildfire in Montana’s Glacier National Park is forcing more evacuations and has burned within a half-mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Protecting the highway through the park is officials’ priority, with firefighters installing hoses and sprinklers to prevent it from spreading there, The Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday.

If that happens, destabilization could lead rock and trees to fall for years, operations chief Rocky Gilbert said.

Part of the 50-mile, two-lane road is closed. The road spans the width of the park and crosses the Continental Divide, according to the Visit Montana website.

Officials evacuated the Fish Creek Campground and told residents in the small town of Apgar on Lake McDonald that they might have to leave.

Other campgrounds, the historic Lake McDonald Lodge and private cabins along Going-to-the-Sun Road are already under evacuation orders.

Brothers Craig and Sean Simpson, and their father, Henry, were evacuated from their campground Sunday, the Missoulian reported.

“It’s kind of scary, being woken up and told you have to evacuate,” Craig Simpson told the newspaper.

Sean Simpson commended Glacier staff for their handling of the situation. “They got us out with plenty of time to be safe, and we felt taken care of.”

The Simpsons had arrived from New England on Saturday. While they had to relocate to Apgar Campground and cancel their plans to hike in the North Fork, they still planned to stay for five nights.

Businesspeople who serve tourists in the park said the fire has already hurt them.

“The smoke is what’s affecting us,” Glacier Outfitters co-owner Shelby Handlin Hampton told the Missoulian. The fire deterred Glacier visitors from the outdoor activities that her shop supports.

The fire in Glacier National Park comes as officials said a wildfire near California’s Yosemite National Park has been fully contained following a recent weekslong closure.

Meanwhile, poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as wind pushes smoke from surrounding wildfires into the region, forecasters and regulators said.

Air quality alerts are in effect for much of Washington state through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoky, hazy conditions are making a return to the Puget Sound region because of wildfires in British Columbia and the Cascade Mountains, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. Smoke could worsen into unhealthy levels by Monday, the agency said.

An air quality alert is also in place across eastern Washington and north Idaho. Smoke from fires in British Columbia drifting into Washington and Idaho will cause unhealthy air levels through Tuesday, the weather service said.

On Sunday afternoon, several monitors in north-central Washington state showed air quality at hazardous levels.

Two women’s college soccer matches scheduled at Gonzaga University in Spokane and Eastern Washington University in Cheney were canceled Sunday because of the poor air quality, university officials said.

Air pollution can be a particular concern to sensitive groups such as the elderly, children and those with respiratory conditions. But high levels of pollution can affect everyone.

Environmental regulators also issued a pollution advisory for southwest Washington, Portland and much of the Willamette Valley. The air quality level is expected to reach into unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Conditions are expected to get worse Sunday night and last through Wednesday.

