World

Subway riders try to save woman pushed in front of train

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 9:33 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

ATLANTA — Horrified subway riders rushed to save a woman who was pushed in front of a commuter train in Atlanta, but she was hit and seriously injured, witnesses said.

A 28-year-old suspect was in custody after Sunday afternoon’s chaos at the city’s Midtown Station, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said in a statement.

“We tried to pull them out the track,” transit rider Aiesha Bowden told WSB-TV . “The train was coming too fast, it tried to stop but it couldn’t.”

The woman struck by the train, who is 27, underwent surgery after the crash, the transit system’s police department said. A 58-year-old woman was also hurt and was in stable condition, but police said Sunday night it that it wasn’t known whether she was also struck by the train.

Both women were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital, MARTA police said.

Police say witnesses reported one of the women was trying to help the woman who was pushed.

MARTA police didn’t identify those involved or elaborate on what happened

North and south rail service was temporarily disrupted at the station and a shuttle link put in place before the station resumed Sunday evening.

