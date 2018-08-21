Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Indian military scales down flood rescue operations

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
People rescue their goats in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala, India, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps. (AP Photo/Tibin Augustine)
People who have left their flood effected homes take refuge in a relief camp set up at a college on the outskirts of Kochin in the southern state of Kerala, India, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The Indian military is scaling down rescue operations in the southern state of Kerala, where intense floods killed more than 200 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
People who have left their flood effected homes take refuge at a relief camp set up at a college on the outskirts of Kochin in the southern state of Kerala, India, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The Indian military is scaling down rescue operations in the southern state of Kerala, where intense floods killed more than 200 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Volunteers, right, sort donated clothes to be distributed among the flood affected people at a relief camp set up at a college on the outskirts of Kochin in the southern state of Kerala, India, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The Indian military is scaling down rescue operations in the southern state of Kerala, where intense floods killed more than 200 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
A bicycle is hung from a tree branch to avoid being washed away in flood waters as a man rows with his dog in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala, India, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps. (AP Photo/Tibin Augustine)
Women line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set up for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala, India, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
KOCHI, India — The Indian military is scaling down rescue operations in the southern state of Kerala, a tropical tourist haven where intense floods killed more than 200 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Decreasing rains and floodwaters means the navy can cut back on its rescue teams in Kerala, navy spokesman Capt. D.K. Sharma said in a statement Monday. The navy has rescued nearly 16,000 people in the state.

The annual monsoon rains were already underway in Kerala when it was hit by torrential downpours beginning Aug. 8. The rains had decreased substantially by Monday and meteorologists are expecting light-to-moderate rains in coming days.

Thousands of people have been leaving Kerala's relief camps over the past two days, heading home to check on damage and begin the long process of cleaning up.

"There was sludge and muck nearly up to my knee," a dismayed Abdullah Aliyar said Tuesday. The 65-year-old, who has been living with his family at a relief camp for more than a week, returned briefly to his nearby home Monday to find it uninhabitable and without drinking water or electricity.

For now, the family of five will remain at Union Christian College, a sprawling campus on high ground just outside Kochi. It is one of more than 3,000 relief camps created amid the havoc of the floods.

Volunteers at the camp estimate that up to 10,000 people were jammed into the schools' buildings a week ago. Today, there are perhaps 1,500.

"People are going home, or to their relatives homes," said K.H. Shahabas, a local elected official who has been working in the camp since it was created. He said thousands of people poured into the college a few days after the floods began, when other low-lying relief camps were inundated.

While water and electricity have returned to parts of Kerala, the state's utilities were working to restore service to vast areas that still have no service, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

"In many areas the condition has improved wherein people can somehow return to their houses," Kerala's top elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan, told reporters Monday. "Water is receding in many places, but in some places it may take a little more time."

Vijayan said 223 people had died in Kerala since Aug. 8.

Dirk Kaufman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dirk at 724-836-6007, dkaufman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KaufmanTrib.

