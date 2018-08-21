Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Post Malone tweets thanks after jet lands safely

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for “Rockstar” in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for “Rockstar” in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Joe Perry, from left, and Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith, perform with Post Malone at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Joe Perry, from left, and Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith, perform with Post Malone at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
A private jet sits on the runway at New York Stewart International Airport after it made an emergency landing with blown tires, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New Windsor, N.Y. The troubled Gulfstream IV was en route from Teterboro to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the tires had blown. The pilot began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A private jet sits on the runway at New York Stewart International Airport after it made an emergency landing with blown tires, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New Windsor, N.Y. The troubled Gulfstream IV was en route from Teterboro to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the tires had blown. The pilot began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Updated 6 minutes ago

Rapper Post Malone is thanking fans for their prayers now that his private jet that blew two tires taking off from a small New Jersey airport has landed safely in New York.

In a tweet after the landing, he also disses those who “wished death” on him while he was in the air.

Fans of rapper Post Malone had gathered at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City, after hearing he was on board, and they cheered when the plane landed just before 4 p.m.

The troubled Gulfstream IV was en route from Teterboro to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the tires had blown. The pilot began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The plane originally was to attempt an emergency landing at Westfield-Barnes airport, said Eric Billowitz, manager of Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

A small group of the curious and fans who had heard Post Malone was on the plane gathered at the airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, hoping to watch the landing.

“We came down because he had the biggest day of his life yesterday and we wanted to make sure he is safe,” said Jessica Kielb, of Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Billowitz said he was told the plane was first headed to the Massachusetts airport because there is a Gulfstream service center there and because the airport has “one of the longest runways in the Northeast” at 9,000 feet (2,740 meters), but the plane was then diverted to Stewart.

Stewart’s signature feature is a nearly 12,000-foot runway, long enough to handle the fat-bodied C-5A Galaxy planes laden with supplies and better for such emergencies.

More Post Malone fans started arriving at Stewart airport later Tuesday.

Post Malone was scheduled to perform at the Reading and Leeds Festival in England over the weekend, according to his website’s tour schedule.

The face-tattooed singer/rapper took home the song of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in New York for his hit “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage. The song is from his latest album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys.”

The 23-year-old was joined on stage by rockers Aerosmith and 21 Savage for a wild performance that closed out the awards show.

The plane had 16 people on board when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said, but didn’t specify if the number of people aboard included the pilot.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me