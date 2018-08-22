Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Commerce action against steel pipe 'dumping' welcomed by U.S. producers

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Inside the fusion epoxy mill at the Dura-Bond Coating facility in Duquesne.
Jared Wickerham | For The Tribune-Review
Inside the fusion epoxy mill at the Dura-Bond Coating facility in Duquesne.

Updated 2 hours ago

A coalition of steel pipe producers is hailing a U.S. Commerce Department decision to assess anti-dumping duties on exporters from six countries.

The American Line Pipe Producers Association, whose membership includes Export-based Dura-Bond Industries, said the preliminary action by Commerce was necessary because the domestic industry is operating at less than 40 percent of capacity.

“We believe the final results of these investigations will reflect the full value of the dumping that has driven harmful volumes of foreign large-diameter welded pipe into the United States and taken sales from U.S. producers,” said Tim Brightbill, trade counsel to the coalition.

A group of six producers, including Dura-Bond, asked Commerce in February to pursue anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations against exporters from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Turkey.

Producers from those countries are accused of “dumping” steel pipe — that is, selling the product at less than fair market value — in the United States and of receiving unfair subsidies from foreign governments.

In June, Commerce found in favor of the U.S. producers in their countervailing duty complaint involving large-diameter welded pipe from China, India, South Korea and Turkey. A final determination is expected by Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, Commerce issued a favorable preliminary ruling on the companion anti-dumping complaint. A final determination is expected by Jan. 3.

Duties are assessed to offset negative affects of the foreign government subsidies and the dumping practices, the Commerce Department said.

“Anti-dumping duty laws provide U.S. businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports into the United States,” the department said.

Cash deposits will start being collected immediately by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the preliminary margin levels announced by Commerce on Tuesday.

Dura-Bond makes and coats large-diameter steel pipe mostly for use by the oil and gas industry at facilities in Export, Duquesne, Mc­Keesport and Steelton.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me