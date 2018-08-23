Video shows plane flying into eye of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii
Is there anything more eerie than the serenity amid chaos defined by the eye of a hurricane?
As Hurricane Lane, a dangerous Category 4 storm, continues its charge toward Hawaii, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's Hurricane Research Division sent its reconnaissance plane into the storm to get measurements.
On top of tracking the storm, it provided this breathtaking footage of its flight into the eye of the storm.
Video of #NOAA42 entering the eye #HurricaneLane during the 4PM HST mission. The storm was near its peak intensity, a Category 5, at this point. Taken by L. Bucci. pic.twitter.com/TTTzM23xwy— HRD/AOML/NOAA (@HRD_AOML_NOAA) August 22, 2018
Torrential downpours began soaking the Big Island this morning. The National Weather Service said rain gauges near Hilo recorded 12 inches of rain of 12 hours.
President Trump issues a disaster declaration ahead of the storm.