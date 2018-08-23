Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Video shows plane flying into eye of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Lane south of Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was forecast to continue its northwest turn into the islands Thursday. (NOAA via AP)
Updated 14 hours ago

Is there anything more eerie than the serenity amid chaos defined by the eye of a hurricane?

As Hurricane Lane, a dangerous Category 4 storm, continues its charge toward Hawaii, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's Hurricane Research Division sent its reconnaissance plane into the storm to get measurements.

On top of tracking the storm, it provided this breathtaking footage of its flight into the eye of the storm.

Torrential downpours began soaking the Big Island this morning. The National Weather Service said rain gauges near Hilo recorded 12 inches of rain of 12 hours.

President Trump issues a disaster declaration ahead of the storm.

