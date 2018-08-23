Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
In this Aug. 3, 2016, photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man has been sentenced to 130 days in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct in two national parks, including harassing a bison that had stopped traffic in Yellowstone National Park.
In this Aug. 3, 2016, photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man has been sentenced to 130 days in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct in two national parks, including harassing a bison that had stopped traffic in Yellowstone National Park.

Updated 8 hours ago

BOZEMAN, Mont. — An Oregon man who said he and his buddy were on a “last hurrah” tour through national parks before he entered alcohol treatment was sentenced Thursday to 130 days in jail for his drunken behavior, including harassing a bison that had stopped traffic in Yellowstone National Park.

Raymond Reinke's crimes drew national attention when at least one Yellowstone visitor caught his interaction with a bison on video.

Reinke, of Pendleton, Ore., pleaded guilty during a federal court appearance in Mammoth, Wyoming, where cases from Yellowstone park are heard.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman sentenced him to 60 days in jail for harassing wildlife, 60 days for interfering with law enforcement and 10 days for disorderly conduct. He was given credit for 21 days served.

Reinke, 55, is banned from Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks for a five-year probationary period during which he is not allowed to drink alcohol. His planned chemical dependency treatment is now court-ordered.

“I'm sorry to the buffalo. He didn't deserve what I did to him,” Reinke said, ABC Fox Montana reported.

U.S. Attorney Leo Pico described Reinke's behavior as the “most egregious” case of animal harassment he'd seen in Yellowstone.

The judge told Reinke: “You're lucky the bison didn't take care of it, and you're standing in front of me.”

Reinke was first cited for public intoxication and interfering with law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park on July 28. He spent a night in jail before posting a $500 bond.

A few days later in Yellowstone, Reinke got in trouble after getting out of the car to see if there was a way he could help clear a traffic jam.

When he saw the bison on the road he decided to try to herd it off, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

“I thought I was doing what was appropriate,” Reinke said. “I just didn't think. That's my stupidity.”

In the viral video, Reinke is seen walking up to a bison waving his arms. The animal charges him a couple times, but he was not injured. Yellowstone National Park regulations require people to stay 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison.

He was cited for intentionally disturbing wildlife and having an open container of alcohol, but rangers were unaware of the conditions of his bond, which required him to remain law-abiding and avoid alcohol.

However, Reinke had mentioned his next stop was Glacier National Park. When officials put the whole story together a judge revoked Reinke's bond in the Grand Teton case and rangers arrested him in Glacier park on Aug. 3. Officials say he was causing a disturbance there, as well, but he was not cited.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me