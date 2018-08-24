Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg granted immunity by prosecutors

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on the “Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington.
Updated 9 hours ago

NEW YORK — Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump’s bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades has been granted immunity in the federal probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

The Wall Street Journal and NBC News were first to report on anonymous sources that longtime Trump Organization finance chiefallen weisselberg got immunity to talk to federal prosecutors in the investigation of hush money Cohen paid to two women who claimed affairs with Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and campaign finance violations on Tuesday.

Though not named in the Cohen case, Weisselberg is believed to be one of two Trump executives mentioned in the suit who reimbursed Cohen and covered up the payments by saying they were legal expenses.

Weisselberg has been a Trump confidant who started working for his family in the early 1970s.

