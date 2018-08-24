Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Rep. Duncan Hunter, charged with misusing campaign funds, suggests wife to blame

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Updated 8 hours ago

SAN DIEGO — Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting that his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds for trips, clothing purchases and school tuition

Hunter in an interview with Fox News on Thursday after the couple pleaded not guilty to illegally using the campaign account for personal expenses said his campaign made mistakes and that his wife was his campaign manager.

Hunter had previously said a year ago that his campaign would stop paying his wife, Margaret, as the spending was investigated.

Hunter defended some of the spending, saying trips paid for with campaign funds were for fundraising

Hunter and his wife arrived and left separately from federal court to enter their pleas.

