World

Fire kills 18 at resort hotel in China's northeast

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 2:54 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

BEIJING — At least 18 people were killed in a fire at a resort hotel in China’s northeastern city of Harbin early Saturday, state media and an official said.

The disaster added to a string of deadly blazes that have plagued China despite official efforts to improve public safety over the past two decades.

The fire broke out at the Beilong Hot Spring Hotel in Harbin’s Sun Island resort area, according to an employee of the city emergency office who would give only his surname, Wang.

The fire at the four-story, brick-and-concrete building started at 4:36 a.m. and was extinguished at 7:50 a.m. by a force of 105 firefighters with 30 fire trucks, state television reported. Video on its social media account showed firefighters spraying water on the smoke-blackened hotel while fire trucks and ambulances stood in the tree-lined street.

Firefighters found 16 people dead and two more died at a hospital, the provincial fire department said on its social media account. It said 19 people were injured and a total of 70 evacuated.

The cause was under investigation, the Xinhua News Agency said.

The ruling Communist Party has tried to improve fire safety following deadly blazes at hotels, shopping malls and apartment buildings. But the country still suffers major fires.

In November, a fire blamed on faulty wiring at a Beijing apartment building killed 19 people.

A 2010 blaze at a Shanghai apartment tower killed at least 58 people. Authorities blamed sparks from a welder’s torch.

