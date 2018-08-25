Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Russian opposition leader Navalny detained, hurt in Moscow

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
In this Tuesday, May. 15, 2018 photo, Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at court after his arrest during a recent protest in Moscow, Russia. Navalny was detained Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 outside his home in Moscow ahead of planned nationwide anti-government protest rallies, and his spokeswoman said he was then taken to a hospital with a suspected broken finger.
In this Tuesday, May. 15, 2018 photo, Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at court after his arrest during a recent protest in Moscow, Russia. Navalny was detained Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 outside his home in Moscow ahead of planned nationwide anti-government protest rallies, and his spokeswoman said he was then taken to a hospital with a suspected broken finger.

Updated 24 hours ago

MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained Saturday outside his home in Moscow ahead of planned nationwide anti-government protest rallies, and his spokeswoman said he was later taken to a hospital with a suspected broken finger.

Navalny was detained Saturday afternoon and taken to a nearby police station due to an unsanctioned rally in January, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

Moscow police were not immediately available for comment Saturday on the detention or on Navalny’s reported injury.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most formidable political foe, has called for nationwide rallies in early September to protest the Russian government’s plans to raise the retirement ages for both men and women. The issue has outraged and united a wide range of Russians from different political backgrounds.

Navalny, who rose to prominence thanks to his investigations into official corruption, on Friday published an investigation alleging that at least $29 million had been stolen in procurement contracts for Russia’s National Guard, which is headed by Putin’s former bodyguard, Viktor Zolotov.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me