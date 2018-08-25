Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Twitter hashtag 'FixAProblemIn4Words' turns political quickly

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
President Barack Obama greets President elect Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017.
REUTERS
President Barack Obama greets President elect Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017.

Updated 20 hours ago

That didn't take long.

Someone on Twitter started the hashtag "#FixAProblemIn4Words" just before noon eastern time on Saturday, and boy, did it really address "problems."

It didn't take long for it to become a trending topic.

Responses ranged from lobbying for marijuana legalization to brutally political.

But don't take our word for it:

The four words were accompanied with photos of women who have been murdered at the hands of undocumented immigrants.

One has to wonder who that one was referring to...

Oh. Nevermind.

Opposing views, it seems.

Well, if you brought back... Nevermind.

Turn it off, they say. it's fake _ _ _ _.

A bit of a trite campaign strategy.

We knew it was going there.

The elephant's back in the room.

Not that political (or is it), but wouldn't that be something?

Also not political, but recent headlines prove there are some who are confused:

It seems you can say a lot in just four words.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me