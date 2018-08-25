Twitter hashtag 'FixAProblemIn4Words' turns political quickly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

That didn't take long.

Someone on Twitter started the hashtag "#FixAProblemIn4Words" just before noon eastern time on Saturday, and boy, did it really address "problems."

It didn't take long for it to become a trending topic.

Responses ranged from lobbying for marijuana legalization to brutally political.

But don't take our word for it:

The four words were accompanied with photos of women who have been murdered at the hands of undocumented immigrants.

We need universal healthcare. #FixAProblemIn4Words — John Connors (@HogwartsPadfoot) August 25, 2018

One has to wonder who that one was referring to...

Vote Trump in 2020 #FixAProblemIn4Words — Alisha Laññ (@4bama4ever) August 25, 2018

Oh. Nevermind.

Bring Obama Back ASAP #FixAProblemIn4Words — It's me Rosie (@real_redd) August 25, 2018

Opposing views, it seems.

#FixAProblemIn4Words stop electing white men — Elle Gato (they/them) (@ellle_em) August 25, 2018

Well, if you brought back... Nevermind.

#FixAProblemIn4Words Release nonviolent drug offenders — Danni St Sassins (@DanniStAthens) August 25, 2018

Turn it off, they say. it's fake _ _ _ _.

#FixAProblemIn4Words Turn off Mainstream Media. — Captain Dreadlocke❌Undead Bot (@CaptDreadlocke) August 25, 2018

A bit of a trite campaign strategy.

We knew it was going there.

The elephant's back in the room.

Not that political (or is it), but wouldn't that be something?

Edit button on Twitter #FixAProblemIn4Words — Robin Harper (@harpersbazaar) August 25, 2018

Also not political, but recent headlines prove there are some who are confused:

It seems you can say a lot in just four words.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.