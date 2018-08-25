Twitter hashtag 'FixAProblemIn4Words' turns political quickly
Updated 2 hours ago
That didn't take long.
Someone on Twitter started the hashtag "#FixAProblemIn4Words" just before noon eastern time on Saturday, and boy, did it really address "problems."
It didn't take long for it to become a trending topic.
Responses ranged from lobbying for marijuana legalization to brutally political.
But don't take our word for it:
Build the damn wall... #FixAProblemIn4Words pic.twitter.com/TLmgZ64B2p— SaharahShae™ (@SaharahShae) August 25, 2018
The four words were accompanied with photos of women who have been murdered at the hands of undocumented immigrants.
We need universal healthcare. #FixAProblemIn4Words— John Connors (@HogwartsPadfoot) August 25, 2018
#FixAProblemIn4Words "Impeach Charge Arrest Imprison".— Rent (@Renteteria) August 25, 2018
One has to wonder who that one was referring to...
Vote Trump in 2020 #FixAProblemIn4Words— Alisha Laññ (@4bama4ever) August 25, 2018
Oh. Nevermind.
Bring Obama Back ASAP #FixAProblemIn4Words— It's me Rosie (@real_redd) August 25, 2018
Opposing views, it seems.
#FixAProblemIn4Words stop electing white men— Elle Gato (they/them) (@ellle_em) August 25, 2018
Well, if you brought back... Nevermind.
#FixAProblemIn4Words Release nonviolent drug offenders— Danni St Sassins (@DanniStAthens) August 25, 2018
Turn it off, they say. it's fake _ _ _ _.
#FixAProblemIn4Words Turn off Mainstream Media.— Captain Dreadlocke❌Undead Bot (@CaptDreadlocke) August 25, 2018
A bit of a trite campaign strategy.
#FixAProblemIn4Words Vote 4 Claire McCaskill pic.twitter.com/dmtHkYhD0i— Missouri Hemp (@tmsnbb) August 25, 2018
We knew it was going there.
Don't watch the @NFL #FixAProblemIn4Words— Zoot (@Zoot16) August 25, 2018
The elephant's back in the room.
Deny deflect redirect deny #FixAProblemIn4Words— Beautifully_bruised (@Etherfire) August 25, 2018
Not that political (or is it), but wouldn't that be something?
Edit button on Twitter #FixAProblemIn4Words— Robin Harper (@harpersbazaar) August 25, 2018
Also not political, but recent headlines prove there are some who are confused:
Only Yes means yes #FixAProblemIn4Words pic.twitter.com/fg4lefgMSP— Women That (@womenthat_) August 25, 2018
It seems you can say a lot in just four words.
Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.