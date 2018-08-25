Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sen. John McCain has died at 81
World

Trump offers sympathies upon McCain's death

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
In this Nov. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Tampa, Fla. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81.
Updated 4 hours ago

President Trump is offering his “deepest sympathies and respect” to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain following the senator's death.

The president's statement comes after the two Republican leaders maintained a strained relationship since Trump suggested in 2015 the Vietnam veteran and prisoner of war was not a war hero.

Trump says on Twitter, “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

Trump has frequently criticized McCain for voting against a 2017 plan in the Senate to replace the so-called Obamacare law.

