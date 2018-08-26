Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
American Red Cross workers remain at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)
American Red Cross workers remain at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)
People stand around at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)
People stand around at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

CHICAGO — Eight people, including six children, were killed when a fire broke out early Sunday at a Chicago apartment, officials say.

Two other people were hospitalized in very critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. At least one firefighter was injured and was hospitalized in good condition.

Officials have not released the ages of the victims, but fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters that one of the children who was killed was an infant.

“We have not had this in many, many, many years — this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location,” Santiago said.

Officials say firefighters were called around 4 a.m. to the fire in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. At least two buildings caught fire, one of them a coach house. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.

Merritt said those killed were all from the same residence. He said investigators have not found working smoke detectors.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me