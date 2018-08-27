Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Experts meet at UN-hosted talks about 'killer robots'

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Peter Asaro (left) of the International Committee for Robot Arms Control and Jody Williams of the Nobel Women’s Initiative speak to reporters at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Experts from scores of countries are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with “killer robots”, futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention.
Peter Asaro (left) of the International Committee for Robot Arms Control and Jody Williams of the Nobel Women’s Initiative speak to reporters at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Experts from scores of countries are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with “killer robots”, futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention.

Updated 3 hours ago

GENEVA — Experts from scores of countries are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with “killer robots” — futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention.

The weeklong gathering that opened Monday is the second of its kind this year at U.N. offices in Geneva to focus on such lethal autonomous weapons systems and explore ways of possibly regulating them, among other issues.

In theory, fully autonomous, computer-controlled weapons don’t exist yet, U.N. officials say. The debate is still in its infancy, and the experts have at times grappled with basic definitions. The United States has argued that it’s premature to establish a definition of such systems, much less regulate them.

Some top advocacy groups say governments and militaries should be prevented from developing such systems, which have sparked fears and led some critics to envisage harrowing scenarios about their use.

As the meeting opened Monday, Amnesty International urged countries to work toward a ban.

Amnesty researcher on Artificial Intelligence Rasha Abdul Rahim said killer robots are “no longer the stuff of science fiction,” warning that technological advances are outpacing international law.

Part of the trouble for campaigners, however, is that the U.N.-supported organization works by consensus, meaning that any one country — like big military powers — could scuttle efforts to reach an international ban.

Amandeep Gill, a former Indian ambassador to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament who is chairing the meeting, said progress is being made. He summarized three general camps of countries: One seeks a formal, legal ban on such weapons; another wants a political, but non-binding agreement; and a last one wants no changes at all.

“We are coming closer to an agreement on what should be the guiding principles — guiding the behavior of states, and guiding the development and deployment of such systems around the world,” Gill told reporters after the meeting opened on Monday. “And this is not an insignificant outcome.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me