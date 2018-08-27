Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Putin keeps his shirt on, hikes in Siberia to relax

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
In this photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 and released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin rests during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. Putin's spokesman said on Monday that the Russian president spent the weekend in Russia's far-flung Tuva region in the company of the defense minister and the chief of the domestic intelligence. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
In this photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 and released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin rests during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. Putin's spokesman said on Monday that the Russian president spent the weekend in Russia's far-flung Tuva region in the company of the defense minister and the chief of the domestic intelligence. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
In this photo taken on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 and released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin rests on a boat on Yenisey river during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. Putin's spokesman said on Monday that the Russian president spent the weekend in Russia's far-flung Tuva region in the company of the defense minister and the chief of the domestic intelligence. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
In this photo taken on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 and released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin rests on a boat on Yenisey river during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. Putin's spokesman said on Monday that the Russian president spent the weekend in Russia's far-flung Tuva region in the company of the defense minister and the chief of the domestic intelligence. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
In this photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 and released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu rest during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. Putin's spokesman said on Monday that the Russian president spent the weekend in Russia's far-flung Tuva region in the company of the defense minister and the chief of the domestic intelligence. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
In this photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 and released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu rest during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. Putin's spokesman said on Monday that the Russian president spent the weekend in Russia's far-flung Tuva region in the company of the defense minister and the chief of the domestic intelligence. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin typically seeks out exciting, rugged, sometimes shirtless activities on his summer vacations. This year he was more laid back.

One summer Putin took a dive in the Black Sea only to allegedly discover an ancient amphora. Another time he galloped on a horse bare-chested across a mountain creek.

This year Russia’s 65-year-old leader returned to one of his favorite holiday spots: the far-flung wilderness of Siberia’s remote Tyva region.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that Putin spent last weekend hiking in the mountains and taking in the views with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of Russia’s main intelligence agency, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov.

Photos released by the Kremlin showed Putin hiking, examining plants with Shoigu and riding in a boat on the Yenisey River.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me