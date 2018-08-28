Ohio police searching for 4 missing kids who may be in danger

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police in Lima, Ohio, are asking for help in locating four children who may be in danger after they were taken by their mother.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that Marianne L. Merritt, 40, does not have custodial rights to the children, ages 8 to 13.

Police believe she may be headed to Florida in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. Merritt’s boyfriend, Charles Perkins, 39, may be with her. Police said he has active arrest warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both are white. Merritt weighs about 210 pounds and stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall with red hair and green eyes. Perkins is the same height and weighs 164 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The van has an Ohio plate FMQ3175.

The children are:

• Damien Wilson, 8, stands about 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.

• Patience Wilson, 9, stands 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored leggings.

• Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing yellow pants with smiley emojis on them.

• Damara Croley, 13, stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt and Spiderman web pants.

All of the children are white.

Lima police can be reached at 419-227-4444.

