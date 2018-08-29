Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Fire Dept: 2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, 7:12 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World early Wednesday. A third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety, a fire-rescue spokesman said.

The accident happened just outside Disney property, Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said.

“They were on the scaffolding, and for reasons unknown at this time, that support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to the ground below. Both died on the scene. A third worker managed to hang onto the scaffolding and managed to climb to safety,” Jachles told The Associated Press.

Marriott International has described the project as a 16-story, $282 million JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort, featuring 516 rooms near Orlando’s popular theme parks. It’s owned and developed by DCS Investment Holdings, a private equity group based in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is owned by Dwight C. Schar, co-owner of the Washington Redskins.

Fire-Rescue got the call at about 4:15 a.m., when about 18 workers were at the scene.

Jachles said it happened at the top of the construction project, which is still in the concrete-pouring stage. The Orange County Sheriff’s office and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate, he said.

This shows the collapsed scaffolding, top center, at a hotel under construction after two workers fell to their deaths early Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, near Orlando, Fla. (Orange County Fire Rescue via AP)
This shows the collapsed scaffolding, top center, at a hotel under construction after two workers fell to their deaths early Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, near Orlando, Fla. (Orange County Fire Rescue via AP)
This shows the collapsed scaffolding, center, at a hotel under construction after two workers fell to their deaths early Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, near Orlando, Fla. (Orange County Fire Rescue via AP)
This shows the collapsed scaffolding, center, at a hotel under construction after two workers fell to their deaths early Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, near Orlando, Fla. (Orange County Fire Rescue via AP)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me