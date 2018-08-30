Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Famed Viking ship museum to be torn down due to rising sea

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Denmark’s famed Viking ship museum, damaged by the rising sea level in 2013, will be torn down. (Google)
Denmark’s famed Viking ship museum, damaged by the rising sea level in 2013, will be torn down. (Google)

Updated 10 hours ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark’s famed Viking ship museum, damaged by the rising sea level in 2013, will be torn down.

Culture Minister Mette Bock says Denmark’s national museum for prehistoric and medieval ships, seafaring and boatbuilding in Roskilde, 25 miles west of Copenhagen, can be removed from the list of building to be preserved.

Bock said Thursday that when built in the 1960s, “no one could have predicted the rising water and the challenges it caused for the museum building.”

A 2013 winter storm caused damages worth $1.8 million to the building overlooking the Roskilde fjord, though none of the ships were damaged. The museum itself had asked for it to be torn down because repairs were impossible.

No information about the fate of the ships was available.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me