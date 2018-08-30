Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Tropical depression likely to form this weekend in eastern Atlantic

Brett Clarkson, Sun Sentinel | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 10:06 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A cluster of clouds and storms in the eastern Atlantic Ocean moving off the coast of Africa are likely to develop into a tropical depression by the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

The latest tropical weather outlook says the system has a high chance — 90 percent — of developing during the next five days.

The Atlantic tropics have been relatively quiet so far in 2018, with hurricane experts at Colorado State University saying earlier this month that weather conditions in the Atlantic have lowered the chances of a hurricane striking the U.S. this year.

Hurricanes need warm water to form, but surface temperatures in the Atlantic have been lower than average.

Another hurricane-thwarting factor has been the presence of more vertical wind shear, or the varying wind speeds in the atmosphere. Wind shear tears potential storms apart before they have a chance to form.

This latest area being monitored is so far bearing the hallmarks of the so-called Cape Verde storms that emerge in the far Atlantic at this time of year, the historic peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Weather experts refer to these as Cape Verde storms because these are the hurricanes that tend to form out of the north-south lines of low-pressure that radiate off Africa, often near the Cape Verde islands, an archipelago a few hundred miles off the African continent.

As these storms travel west across the Atlantic toward the Caribbean, they can become tropical cyclones if the right conditions — warm ocean temperatures, low wind shear — are present. The journey across the Atlantic, if the storm remains intact, can take more than a week.

In 2017, forecasters first noticed the tropical wave that would ultimately become Hurricane Irma, a Cape Verde storm, on Aug. 26. On Aug. 30, Tropical Storm Irma formed. Strengthening as it moved west across the Atlantic, Hurricane Irma came ashore in the Florida Keys on Sept. 10.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me