World

Michigan State: NCAA finds no violations in Nassar scandal

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University said Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
This photo provided by the Lansing Police Department shows former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who has been charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Klages appeared in court by video Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, from a police lockup in Lansing, Mich. She is accused of denying that gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities say two teens complained to her back in 1997. (Lansing Police Department via AP)
Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages arrives at the Lansing Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Klages is charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
A group of reporters surround Lindsey Lemke, a former Michigan State University gymnast and Larry Nassar survivor, as she speaks after former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in the 54-A District Court in Lansing, Mich. Klages is charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
LANSING, MI - AUGUST 30: Ex-Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages appears with her attorney Takura Nyamfukudza at a video arraignment before Judge Louise Alderson in 54A District Court after turning herself in to police on two counts of lying to a peace officer regarding her knowledge of sexual assault complaints in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal August 30th, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Speaking is Laura Moody, Chief Deputy Attorney General to Attorney General Bill Schutte. If convicted, Klages could be sentenced to up to 4 years in prison. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The NCAA has cleared Michigan State University of any rules violations in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal, the school announced Thursday.

Athletic director Bill Beekman said the university “cooperated fully with the inquiry” and welcomes the NCAA’s conclusion. The school said it got a letter this week from the NCAA’s vice president for enforcement, Jonathan Duncan.

Nassar, 55, pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. Victims included U.S. Olympians who trained at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics. He has been sentenced to decades in prison in three separate cases involving assault and child pornography.

Duncan’s letter said, “It does not appear there is a need for further inquiry,” according to Michigan State.

“While we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes. That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus,” Beekman said in a statement.

Michigan State has denied that anyone covered up Nassar’s crimes. But former athletes say various campus staff downplayed or disregarded their complaints about him.

The university in May reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar.

Former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, a longtime Nassar ally, appeared in court Thursday on charges of lying to investigators. Klages is accused of denying that gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities say two teens complained to her back in 1997.

Defense attorney Mary Chartier said Klages will fight the charges.

Separately, the university said the NCAA found no violations in how the football and basketball teams responded to assault allegations against players.

