World

Left behind: Thieves raid Virginia store of right foot shoes

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

ROANOKE, Va. — Try walking a mile in these shoes.

The Roanoke Times reports a Virginia shoe store lost mostly shoes designed for the right foot over the course of two break-ins this summer.

Clean Soles operator Rob Wickham says his two-year-old sneaker store was raided by two people on July 20 and by one person in Aug. 25. Taken together, he lost shirts, hoodies, a jacket, one complete sneaker pair — and 13 right shoes.

Wickham says he typically keeps right shoes on display, while their other halves rest behind the counter. Accordingly, Wickham says the looters were “pretty much risking their freedom for nothing.”

Roanoke County police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker says one 17-year-old has been charged in the July burglary. Police have also released video of the Aug. 25 burglary.

