Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
World

Sprinting naked man leads Los Angeles police on lengthy pursuit

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
A naked man sprinted with Los Angeles police officers running after him and a police helicopter overhead.
FOX 11 TV via Facebook video
A naked man sprinted with Los Angeles police officers running after him and a police helicopter overhead.

Updated 5 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — A naked man who sprinted with Los Angeles police officers running after him and a police helicopter overhead is in custody after a lengthy chase .

The pursuit at dawn Friday captured live by TV news helicopters began after the man abandoned a suspected stolen truck on a freeway east of downtown.

Illuminated by a police helicopter spotlight , the man sprinted along dirt footpaths, through a homeless encampment and scaled a fence.

Officers closed in as he hid under trees, but the man then ran down an embankment and across several busy freeway connector roads, dodging cars.

The man disappeared into a hilly wooded area behind residences but officers caught up with him.

He was not immediately identified.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me