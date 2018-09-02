Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Former President Bush passes candy to former First Lady Michelle Obama at McCain funeral

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

During the funeral for Sen. John McCain on Saturday the camera caught former President George W. Bush passing what has been reported as a candy to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Bush and Michelle Obama were seated next to each other and the former pres handed a candy — or mint or something small — without looking at her.

Michelle Obama smiled and took the gift.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Laura Bush were seated aside their spouses and also smiled at the exchange.

The friendship that has developed between Bush and Michelle Obama since both have left the White House has caught the attention of social media before. In 2016, the two shared an embrace at the National Museum of African American History and Culture opening in Washington, D.C.

Bush spoke about his relationship with Michelle to People last year, saying, “She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like.”

The Obamas, Bushes, as well as former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, and many other Senators, officials, as well as family and friends were in attendance at the service at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C.

Absent from the service was President Donald Trump, who was asked by McCain’s family not to attend. Instead he spent the day at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Both Obama and Bush spoke gave eulogies at the funeral for McCain, who died last week at age 81 after a struggle with brain cancer.

The moment between the Bush and Michelle Obama struck a cord with some on Twitter who said that the exchange was a positive gesture in a time when the political discourse has become much more partisan and inflammatory.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

