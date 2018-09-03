Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump attacks union leader on Labor Day

The Associated Press | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the National Press Club in Washington. Trump tweeted Monday that AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka ârepresented his union poorly on television this weekend.â He added: âit is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!â Trumka appeared on âFox News Sunday,â where he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. He also said of Trump: âthe things that he's done to hurt workers outpace what he's done to help workers.â (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the National Press Club in Washington. Trump tweeted Monday that AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka ârepresented his union poorly on television this weekend.â He added: âit is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!â Trumka appeared on âFox News Sunday,â where he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. He also said of Trump: âthe things that he's done to hurt workers outpace what he's done to help workers.â (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is starting his Labor Day with an attack on a top union leader.

Trump tweeted Monday that AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend.” He added: “it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!”

Trumka appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” where he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. He also said of Trump: “the things that he’s done to hurt workers outpace what he’s done to help workers.”

Trump then touted the economy, saying “Our country is doing better than ever before with unemployment setting record lows.”

The unemployment rate of 3.9 percent is not at the best point ever — it is near the lowest in 18 years.

