Man shouts 'shame on you' at Cardinal Donald Wuerl during mass

A person attending mass Sunday shouted “shame on you” at Cardinal Donald Wuerl while several others left during his remarks.

Wuerl was celebrating mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Washington, D.C., to install a new pastor at the parish. At the end of mass Wuerl spoke to the congregation and addressed the recent events involving the church, according to the archdiocese .

He apologized for the church’s actions and asked for prayers. “I ask you for prayers for me, for forgiveness for my errors in judgment, for my inadequacies, as well as for the grace to find, with you, ways of healing, ways of offering fruitful guidance in this darkness,” he said.

Wuerl was finishing his remarks and asking for the church to support Pope Francis, when a man yelled at the cardinal.

CNN posted a video from the mass and reporter Rosa Flores spoke with the man who shouted.

Flores reported that the man said he was very frustrated with the church and he and others want more transparency and accountability in the church.

Another woman stood during Wuerl’s remarks and turned her back to the Cardinal. After the service Mary Challinor spoke to CNN and said the she thinks he should resign.

The Archdiocese of Washington said that though one person shouted at the Cardinal, he was also met with applause and expressions of support.

A Pennsylvania grand jury report released last month detailed sex abuse of children by “predator priest” in six Pennsylvania diocese, including Pittsburgh and Greensburg.

Wuerl was the bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh from 1988 to 2006 and is accused of mishandling accusations of abuse by priests

Wuerl’s name is mentioned 169 times in the grand jury report, which details occasions when Wuerl intervened to stop priests accused of abuse but also times where Wuerl transferred those priests to other parishes. He is not among the 301 “predator priests” named in the report.

Last month Wuerl’s name was removed from North Catholic High School and he is named in a lawsuit by of a man claiming to have been abused by a priest in the Pittsburgh diocese in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

