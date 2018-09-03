Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Deputy shoots man who fired weapon at California racetrack

The Associated Press | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
This July 15, 2016 photo shows Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif. Authorities say a man who was told no more tickets were available for an Ice Cube concert at the California racetrack was shot by a sheriff's deputy after the man fired a gun into a crowd. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man pulled the gun Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at the ticket window at Del Mar Fairgrounds and fired several shots before the deputies shot him. (Misael Virgen/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
SAN DIEGO — A man who was told no more tickets were available for an Ice Cube concert at a California racetrack was shot Sunday night by a sheriff’s deputy after the man fired a gun into a crowd. No other injuries were reported.

The man pulled the gun during an argument at the ticket window at Del Mar Fairgrounds and fired several shots, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The unidentified man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His condition was not immediately available.

The racetrack tweeted less than an hour later that the situation has been contained and the concert was moving forward.

A video of the shooting that was posted on Twitter records the sounds of several shots being fired before a man falls to the ground.

Two deputies appear to holster their guns as one shouts at a gathering crowd to “get back, get back, get back.” Passing concert-goers can be heard shouting expletives after the shooting.

In a broadcast of the track’s final race of the day that was posted on Twitter, an announcer can be heard saying, “There’s gunfire at the track,” as horses move along the turf course, the Union-Tribune reported.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club said in a statement that under its special events protocol, substantial law enforcement and private security were on site during the event.

“We take consolation in the fact that no patrons, officers or security personnel were injured in the incident,” the statement said.

