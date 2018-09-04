Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Strong typhoon slams western Japan; 2 dead, airport flooded

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
A couple watches waves hitting a coast of Shirahara town, Wakayama prefecture, central Japan, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country.(Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP)
A couple watches waves hitting a coast of Shirahara town, Wakayama prefecture, central Japan, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country.(Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP)
CORRECTS NAME OF PHOTOGRAPHER - High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki, Kochi prefecture, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country. (Ichiro Banno/Kyodo News via AP)
CORRECTS NAME OF PHOTOGRAPHER - High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki, Kochi prefecture, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country. (Ichiro Banno/Kyodo News via AP)
A flight information board shows the cancellation of flights at Osaka airport, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. (Takumi Sato/Kyodo News via AP)
A flight information board shows the cancellation of flights at Osaka airport, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. (Takumi Sato/Kyodo News via AP)
A notice informing cancelled trains is placed at the gates of Osaka Station in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. (Kyodo News via AP)
A notice informing cancelled trains is placed at the gates of Osaka Station in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. (Kyodo News via AP)
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Updated 25 minutes ago

TOKYO — A powerful typhoon slammed into western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region’s main international airport and strong winds to blow a tanker into a bridge, disrupting land and air travel and leaving thousands stranded. The storm left at least two people dead.

Jebi, reportedly the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993, headed north across the main island of Honshu toward the Sea of Japan. It was off the northern coast of Fukui on Tuesday evening with sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour) and gusts up to 180 kph (110 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A man in his 70s died apparently after being blown to the ground from his apartment in Osaka prefecture, while a 71-year-old man died when a storage building collapsed on him, officials said.

NHK public television said 126 people were injured.

High seas poured into Kansai International Airport, built on artificial islands in Osaka Bay, flooding one of its two runways, cargo storage and other facilities, and forcing it to shut down, said the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. A passenger was slightly injured by shards from a window shattered by the storm.

A 2,591-ton tanker that was mooring slammed into the side of a bridge connecting the airport to the mainland, damaging the bridge and making it unusable, leaving about 3,000 passengers stranded at the airport, transport ministry official Mitsuo Nakao said.

The tanker was also damaged, but its 11 crewmembers were not injured and remained on board, according to the coast guard.

More than 700 flights were canceled, according to Japanese media tallies. High-speed bullet train service was suspended from Tokyo west to Hiroshima, though service resumed partially later Tuesday when the typhoon left the region.

The storm also cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and caused schools, shops and factories to close in Osaka, Japan’s second largest city and a business center.

More than 1.6 million households remained without power in Osaka, Kyoto and four nearby prefectures late Tuesday, according to Kansai Electric Power Co.

Daihatsu Motor Co. stopped production at its Kyoto and Osaka factories, while Panasonic halted work at its air conditioning and refrigerator factory in Shiga. Major beverage maker Kirin Co. suspended production at its brewery in Kobe, according to Kyodo News agency.

Elsewhere in Osaka, the Universal Studios Japan theme park and U.S. Consulate were both closed. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled a scheduled trip to Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost main island, to oversee the government’s response to the typhoon, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

In nearby Nishinomiya in Hyogo prefecture, about 100 cars at a seaside dealership were in flames after their electrical systems were shorted out by sea water, fire officials and news reports said.

The typhoon first made landfall on Japan’s southwestern island of Shikoku and then again near Kobe on Honshu. Television footage showed sea water overflowing onto low-lying areas.

Tokyo escaped relatively unscathed, with some intermittent squalls.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me