World

Giraffe attack puts mom, 3-year-old son in hospital

Chris Pastrick | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
A mom and her 3-year-old son ended up in the hospital after a female giraffe charged at them on Monday outside their home near a wildlife estate in South Africa.
The Independent reports Dr. Katy Williams, 35, was waiting outside for her husband to come home from an evening run when the giraffe attacked and trampled her and her son Finn. The couple live in Limpopo in the northeastern region of the country, just 500 feet from the Blyde Wildlife Estate.

The pair sustained numerous injuries and were airlifted to Busamed Modderfontein Hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition.

Officials believe the giraffe, who was with her 2-month-old calf, felt threatened by the mother and child. The attack ended only when Williams’ husband, Dr. Sam Williams, returned home from his run. He was able to scare the giraffe away.

Blyde Wildlife Estate manager Riaan Cilliers released a statement saying, “We are all in shock about this very sad incident and we assure the family that they are in our prayers.”

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

