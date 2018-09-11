Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Live: Remembering 9/11 at Flight 93 Memorial 
Emotions still raw as nation marks 9/11 anniversary

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 8:12 a.m.

Crowds will gather today in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The emotions of that day come flooding back — 17 years later — as the nation vows to #NeverForget.

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, people attending the dedication stand around the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where the tower contains 40 wind chimes representing the 40 people that perished in the crash of Flight 93 in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Thousands of victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday's Sept 11 Anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the new Shanksville, tower honoring victims, and Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon.
In this June 7, 2018, file photo, the World Trade Center site is seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York. The annual 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on reading the names of the dead. But each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, concern and inspiration.
