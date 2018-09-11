Emotions still raw as nation marks 9/11 anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crowds will gather today in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The emotions of that day come flooding back — 17 years later — as the nation vows to #NeverForget.

#neverforget 911 We love you and we will never forget. May God rest your souls. pic.twitter.com/joPlvm30B7 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) September 11, 2018

17 years ago today, I woke up in a 22-story Marriott hotel right between the twin towers in NY. I had planned to linger till around 10 a.m. But a last-minute meeting made me leave at 8:15, 30 mins before the first plane struck. The hotel was destroyed. I was saved. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/UMiOHkNImq — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) September 11, 2018

17 yrs ago, we received a terrible reminder of the evil in our world. In the midst of horrific tragedy America stood strong. We will never be the same, but we will always resilient. Today we honor the memory of those who died, and those who keep us safe. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MAhOGhLvMb — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 11, 2018

On this day 17 years ago, first responders rallied our city and country in the face of tragedy. Their resolve to prevail no matter the danger — to prove that the terrorists failed — never wavered. For this, we are forever grateful. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/bxbIC95nwJ — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) September 11, 2018

Seventeen years ago, we received a terrible reminder that the world is a scary place. Our lives would never be the same. We honor the memory of those who died, and those who fight to keep us safe everyday. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MQHzkKYuDX — Estee (@EsteeMartin) September 11, 2018

Today it is fitting that we keep in our thoughts and prayers the many who lost their lives here in NY, at the Pentagon and on Flight 93. A solemn day. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/kOMSMpgvIq — Joseph P. Coutlis (@joemovin) September 11, 2018

Today we honor all those who lost their lives 17 years ago in NY, VA, and PA, their loved ones, and the brave first responders who risked their own lives to save others. The best tribute we can pay is to live our lives in a way that redeems the years they could not have. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 11, 2018

#FDNY Chaplain Msgr. John Delendick officiated tonight's annual September 11th Candlelight Ceremony at the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance at MCU Park in Coney Island #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Ca435zfz0l — FDNY (@FDNY) September 11, 2018

Today we remember the lives that were lost, 17 years ago, on September 11th, 2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ph232d2VlH — Lost In History (@HistoryToLearn) September 11, 2018

Today we pause to reflect on and remember the victims of September 11, the first responders and the journalists who helped share their stories with the world. #NeverForget #September11 pic.twitter.com/1ajVTaO4ja — Newseum (@Newseum) September 11, 2018

Today, the FBI joins the nation in remembering and honoring the victims of the #September11 terror attacks. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/QCEjQjoS4x — FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2018

