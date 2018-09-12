Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

On 9/11, Trump tweets about memorials, collusion, Rudy Giuliani, Maxine Waters

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
Getty Images
President Donald Trump waves to supporters after delivering a speech at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemorating the 17th Anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2018 in Shanksville.

Updated 13 hours ago

President Donald Trump spoke at the Flight 93 memorial near Shanksville on Tuesday, marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Before and after the ceremony, Trumps tweeted a few 9/11-related items.

And many others.

Trump's first tweet on 9/11 was a quote from a Fox News broadcast declaring the only evidence of collusion was among the Democrats.

In his second tweet of the day, Trump quote-retweeted a tweet from his assistant showing Trump signing the Patriot Day 2018 proclamation earlier in the day.

Trump's message in the quote-retweet was "#September11th #NeverForget."

In his next two tweets, Trump talked about the Justice Department.

In his first tweet about 9/11 that contained more than just hashtags, Trump praised then-New York City mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for being a "TRUE WARRIOR."

Prior to departing Washington for Shanksville, Trump tweeted a picture of he and first lady Melania Trump in front of the White House, announcing they were leaving.

Some who closely viewed the photo pointed out it appeared to be an old photo that was repurposed, as it contains former White House staffers Hope Hicks and Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Trump's fourth 9/11-related tweet was perhaps his most curious, in which he simply declared: "17 years since September 11th!"

After the Flight 93 Memorial ceremonies, Trump tweeted a video of the events.

His ensuing tweet was a story about the small business optimism, published by Breitbart.

Later in the day, Trump's attention turned to Hurricane Florence , a few more thoughts on 9/11, former FBI director James Comey, special counsel Robert Mueller and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

All wrapping up a day on Trump's Twitter account that was not short on variety.

