On 9/11, Trump tweets about memorials, collusion, Rudy Giuliani, Maxine Waters

President Donald Trump spoke at the Flight 93 memorial near Shanksville on Tuesday, marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Before and after the ceremony, Trumps tweeted a few 9/11-related items.

And many others.

Trump's first tweet on 9/11 was a quote from a Fox News broadcast declaring the only evidence of collusion was among the Democrats.

"We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero, but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible." @SaraCarterDC @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

In his second tweet of the day, Trump quote-retweeted a tweet from his assistant showing Trump signing the Patriot Day 2018 proclamation earlier in the day.

Trump's message in the quote-retweet was "#September11th #NeverForget."

In his next two tweets, Trump talked about the Justice Department.

New Strzok-Page texts reveal "Media Leak Strategy." @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI - but the world is watching, and they get it completely. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

"ERIC Holder could be running the Justice Department right now and it would be behaving no differently than it is." @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

In his first tweet about 9/11 that contained more than just hashtags, Trump praised then-New York City mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for being a "TRUE WARRIOR."

Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Prior to departing Washington for Shanksville, Trump tweeted a picture of he and first lady Melania Trump in front of the White House, announcing they were leaving.

Departing Washington, D.C. to attend a Flight 93 September 11th Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with Melania. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/O2sFUeRqeb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Some who closely viewed the photo pointed out it appeared to be an old photo that was repurposed, as it contains former White House staffers Hope Hicks and Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Trump's fourth 9/11-related tweet was perhaps his most curious, in which he simply declared: "17 years since September 11th!"

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

After the Flight 93 Memorial ceremonies, Trump tweeted a video of the events.

His ensuing tweet was a story about the small business optimism, published by Breitbart.

Small Business Optimism Soars to Highest Level Ever | Breitbart https://t.co/T6rFhfPz6n via @BreitbartNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Later in the day, Trump's attention turned to Hurricane Florence , a few more thoughts on 9/11, former FBI director James Comey, special counsel Robert Mueller and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

All wrapping up a day on Trump's Twitter account that was not short on variety.

The safety of American people is my absolute highest priority. Heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE! https://t.co/YP7ssITwW9 pic.twitter.com/LZIUCgdPTH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

. @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS visited the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania this morning to honor the memories of nearly 3,000 precious lives lost on September 11, 2001, as well as every hero who has given their life since that day to protect our safety and freedom. pic.twitter.com/RKwcvO7vh9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2018

"You know who's at fault for this more than anyone else, Comey, because he leaked information and laundered it through a professor at Columbia Law School. Shame on that professor, and shame on Comey. He snuck the information to a law professor who collaborated with him in........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

....giving the information, and causing the appointment of a Special C without having the courage of his own convictions....." Alan Dershowitz @TuckerCarlson In other words, the whole thing was illegally and very unfairly set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

Crazy Maxine Waters: "After we impeach Trump, we'll go after Mike Pence. We'll get him." @FoxNews Where are the Democrats coming from? The best Economy in the history of our country would totally collapse if they ever took control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018