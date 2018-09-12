Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police: Girl dies after stabbing in Detroit-area school

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday after being stabbed twice in the chest by another teenage girl during a fight apparently over a boy at a suburban Detroit high school, police said.
WARREN, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday after being stabbed twice in the chest by another teenage girl during a fight apparently over a boy at a suburban Detroit high school, police said.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the deadly clash between the two “straight-A students” took place in a Fitzgerald High School classroom Wednesday morning. A school resource officer immediately began life-saving procedures, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. Dwyer said the 17-year-old suspect used a steak knife.

“This is truly a tragedy. … This appears to be an altercation between two students and we’re investigating to determine why this occurred,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the girls knew each other and had no history of trouble. He suggested the dispute was over a male student who is cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and Dwyer said authorities will seek a murder charge.

The victim was on the school robotics team, student council, ran cross country and played in the marching band, Dwyer said.

The school was initially placed on lockdown but students have since been released.

