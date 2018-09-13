Video captures karma in action as van goes airborne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Karma's a ... well, you know what karma is.

It seems like motorists never learn.

The latest example is a van that tried to skirt past another driver and ended up going airborne. And lucky for us, it was all caught on video.

The Daily Mail reports 35-year-old motorcyclist Andy Daynes just happened to have his helmet cam rolling when the silver Citroen van went all Dukes of Hazzard on a roadway just outside of Norfolk, England.

It seems the driver forgot the roundabout was there and slammed into it at a high speed, launching the van on the sloped edge.

"I pulled over along with some other drivers to see if he was OK," Daynes told the Daily Mail.

Daynes said the driver appeared to be not too badly injured — just "a few cuts and bruises," even though he had to be cut out of his vehicle.

"It is quite a bad roundabout, he just didn't see what was coming because he was going so fast," Daynes said.