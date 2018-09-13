Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Ohio candidate buys Weather Channel ads ahead of Hurricane Florence

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine addresses supporters after winning the primary election, in Columbus, Ohio.
Updated 7 hours ago

CLEVELAND — The Republican candidate for Ohio governor has paid for ad time on The Weather Channel as it gears up for coverage of Hurricane Florence.

Cleveland.com reports Attorney General Mike DeWine bought more than $10,000 worth of ad time on the channel Tuesday.

His purchase includes 960 individual commercials that will run through Monday. Hurricane Florence is predicted to hit the Carolinas later this week.

DeWine’s campaign spokesman Josh Eck says the campaign wasn’t targeting potential hurricane viewership. Eck says the ads were part of a larger cable ad buy.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray purchased ads on The Weather Channel last month that also will air during hurricane coverage.

The storm is predicted to bring several feet of rain and dangerous storm surge to coastal areas.

