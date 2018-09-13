Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Watch: Hurricane Florence shreds American flag off North Carolina coast

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
An American flag is now in shreds as Hurricane Florence hits Frying Pan Shoals Light Tower.
An American flag is now in shreds as Hurricane Florence hits Frying Pan Shoals Light Tower.

Updated 6 hours ago

A live-streaming webcam on a steel tower in the Atlantic Ocean is taking the brunt of a hurricane and sharing the experience.

Frying Pan Shoals Light Tower is a decommissioned lighthouse built on the ocean floor and rising above the water's surface 34 miles off the North Carolina coast. A pair of cameras, above and below the sea, are broadcasting Hurricane Florence to the world.

Florence is now a Category 2 storm moving into the Carolinas.

The upper camera shows a torn American flag enduring high winds as the ocean churns below:


The camera mounted underwater lets you see how marine life experiences a storm passing above:


Does this make you want to visit Frying Pan tower? Here's a video of one of the world's most extreme B&Bs.

Related Content
Will there be snakes in Myrtle Beach water after Hurricane Florence?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Snakes are not the biggest threat during Hurricane Florence, but they will be out there. Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure said that ...
Weakened Hurricane Florence still packs punch, aimed at Southeast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Time is running short to flee Hurricane Florence, a monster of a storm zeroing in on the Southeastern coast with more ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me