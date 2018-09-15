Weather Channel's Mike Seidel fights Hurricane Florence as 2 guys calmly walk behind him
Updated 2 hours ago
Probably not your best look, Mike.
In a scene that could've been scripted for comedy sketch, The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel is taking some ribbing for this incident.
That's Seidel bracing himself to stand has the high winds from Hurricane Florence whipped ashore in Wilmington, N.C.
And that's two guys walking behind him, wearing shorts, seemingly unaffected by the wind, as though nothing is out of the ordinary.
It didn't take long for social media users to catch on.
So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL— Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018
The Weather Channel defended @mikeseidel in viral video during #FlorenceHurricane2018 where folks think he's exaggerating the wind power while two dudes walk calmly by behind him: https://t.co/8iU90zvIBU— Rodney Ho (@AJCRodneyHo) September 15, 2018
We now go live to Mike Seidel pic.twitter.com/bUmybdmjIF— 3-13 (@nygbleedblue) September 15, 2018
Weather Channel dude: *about to be blown off his feet by the wind*Two locals: *casually walking down the street taking cell phone vids*I love you North Carolina pic.twitter.com/rEQtIupi5m— Scott Coleman (@scottsalesforce) September 14, 2018
The incident reminded some of a "Today Show" report in which Michelle Kosinski reported on flooding in Wayne, N.J., from a canoe ... while emergency workers walk in ankle-deep water.