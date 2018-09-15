Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Weather Channel's Mike Seidel fights Hurricane Florence as 2 guys calmly walk behind him

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Probably not your best look, Mike.

In a scene that could've been scripted for comedy sketch, The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel is taking some ribbing for this incident.

That's Seidel bracing himself to stand has the high winds from Hurricane Florence whipped ashore in Wilmington, N.C.

And that's two guys walking behind him, wearing shorts, seemingly unaffected by the wind, as though nothing is out of the ordinary.

It didn't take long for social media users to catch on.

The incident reminded some of a "Today Show" report in which Michelle Kosinski reported on flooding in Wayne, N.J., from a canoe ... while emergency workers walk in ankle-deep water.

