Man shaves in train seat, drinks a beer
Updated 2 hours ago
No, this wasn't an electric razor. This was a full lather and shave while sitting in a passenger seat on New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor rail line.
Fellow commuter Pete Bentivenga recorded the event and shared the video on Twitter Thursday.
Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ— Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018
The video had more than 2 million views by Saturday and comments ranged from impressed to disgusted. Most objected to the man flicking the hair-laden shave cream onto the floor of the train.
"I've been commuting for almost 20 years on this line and it's right up there with the strangest things I've seen for sure," Bentivenga told NJ.com .
The clean-shaven man, dressed in an Eagles t-shirt and a Marine Corps jacket, continues his ride to "Frantic City" with a tall can of beer.
Round 2!!!! This gives you a better idea of who he is. pic.twitter.com/eD9ZMsUvrl— Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 14, 2018
Some commenters referenced the recent video of a woman shaving her legs in a public swimming pool in Florida.