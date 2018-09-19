Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Work on pipeline in West Virginia county halted by judge

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Downed trees mark the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A coalition of Virginia and West Virginia landowners opposed to what they call an unconstitutional land grab have taken their fight to a federal appeals court.
Steve Helber/AP
HINTON, W.Va. — Work being done on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in a West Virginia county will be halted as a judge has ordered a temporary stay.

The Register-Herald reports Summers and Monroe counties Circuit Court Judge Robert Irons issued the stay Tuesday over construction in Summers County. It will specifically stop work on property where the pipeline will enter the Greenbrier River in Pence Springs.

Ashby Berkley, the Greenbrier River Watershed Association and other petitioners brought the motion after neighbors told Berkley workers started removing trees on his land last week.

Their attorney Kevin Thompson argued the state Environmental Protection department permit for the crossing isn’t in compliance with the Natural Streams Preservation Act.

Attorney Robert McLusky represented pipeline interests arguing a stay would create a lengthy delay in construction.

