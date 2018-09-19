Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump not concerned about Paul Manafort cooperation

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Havelock, N.C. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Havelock, N.C. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s not concerned about what his former campaign chairman is telling investigators in the Russia probe.

Trump says that if Paul Manafort tells the truth to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team then he doesn’t see a problem. Trump also batted away a question about whether he was considering a pardon for Manafort, saying he didn’t want to talk about it now.

Trump’s comments come just days after Manafort pleaded guilty to two felony charges and agreed to cooperate with Mueller. Manafort led the Trump campaign for several crucial months.

He also attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer. Donald Trump Jr. took the meeting despite it being described as part of a Russian government effort to help the campaign.

