World

Relief work continues in storm-ravaged Carolinas

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
This Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 photo shows flood waters from Hurricane Florence surrounds two hog houses and it's lagoon near Kinston, N.C. (Casey Toth /The News & Observer via AP)
Hurricane Florence may have dissipated, but Red Cross officials said disaster relief efforts continue in the hard hit Carolinas where rivers are still rising.

Dan Tobin, spokesman for the 50-county Greater Pennsylvania Region of the Red Cross said 45 volunteers, including 27 from Western Pennsylvania, remain actively deployed in storm relief efforts throughout North and South Carolina where 5,600 people remained in shelters as of Wednesday night.

He said 3,600 Red Cross volunteers from across the country have assisted in relief efforts throughout the region where an estimated 10 trillion gallons of rain fell damaging about 88,000 homes.

“The Red Cross continues to provide shelter and feeding support across the area. Our volunteers are also assisting with the mass distribution of products and supplies and are working to ensure that the health and mental health needs of area residents are being met,” Tobin said.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

