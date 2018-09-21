Relief work continues in storm-ravaged Carolinas
Hurricane Florence may have dissipated, but Red Cross officials said disaster relief efforts continue in the hard hit Carolinas where rivers are still rising.
Dan Tobin, spokesman for the 50-county Greater Pennsylvania Region of the Red Cross said 45 volunteers, including 27 from Western Pennsylvania, remain actively deployed in storm relief efforts throughout North and South Carolina where 5,600 people remained in shelters as of Wednesday night.
He said 3,600 Red Cross volunteers from across the country have assisted in relief efforts throughout the region where an estimated 10 trillion gallons of rain fell damaging about 88,000 homes.
“The Red Cross continues to provide shelter and feeding support across the area. Our volunteers are also assisting with the mass distribution of products and supplies and are working to ensure that the health and mental health needs of area residents are being met,” Tobin said.
