Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to be deposed in census case

The New York Daily News | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 6:03 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — A judge said Friday that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must answer questions under oath about why he wants to include a question about citizenship status on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Ross’s testimony is central to the case filed by State Attorney General Barbara Underwood’s office, which alleges that the Trump administration acted in bad faith when proposing the question, Manhattan Federal Judge Jesse Furman wrote.

“The Court concludes that the question is not a close one: Secretary Ross must sit for a deposition because, among other things, his intent and credibility are directly at issue in these cases,” Furman wrote.

New York is part of a coalition of states and advocacy groups that say a Census question about citizenship status will deter undocumented immigrants from participating, and thus produce an inaccurate population count.

To prevail in the suit, Underwood’s office must show Ross was motivated by “discriminatory animus,” which can only be proved by questioning him directly, Furman wrote.

“If that evidence establishes that the stated reason for Secretary Ross’s decision was not the real one, a reasonable factfinder may be able to infer from that and other evidence that he was ‘dissembling to cover up a discriminatory purpose,’” Furman wrote.

The judge noted that Ross himself had given an array of contradictory information about his decision to add the question.

For example, Ross told Congress earlier this year that he’d not discussed the proposed question with any White House staff. It’s since emerged he likely discussed the topic with Steve Bannon.

“In light of … the unusual circumstances presented in these cases, the public interest weighs heavily in favor of both transparency and ensuring the development of a comprehensive record to evaluate the propriety of Secretary Ross’s decision,” Furman wrote.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me