Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Hurricane Maria caravan, rally focuses on Trump's Mar-a-Lago

The Associated Press | Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Dignitaries and guests attend a remembrance ceremony convened by the Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello at the San Cristobal Castle, on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 20, 2018. Hurricane Maria left almost three thousand dead, caused economic losses amounting hundreds of millions of dollars and left a path of destruction and damaged infrastructure through the island.
Dignitaries and guests attend a remembrance ceremony convened by the Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello at the San Cristobal Castle, on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 20, 2018. Hurricane Maria left almost three thousand dead, caused economic losses amounting hundreds of millions of dollars and left a path of destruction and damaged infrastructure through the island.

Updated 5 hours ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Activists marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s devastation of Puerto Rico are staging a rally and caravan focused on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Organizers say the Saturday afternoon event will include about 20 buses carrying Puerto Ricans and members of other Hispanic groups, along with faith leaders, progressives and others around the Palm Beach resort. A rally will follow in nearby West Palm Beach to remember those who suffered and died in last year’s hurricane.

Among the scheduled speakers is Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, who faces a re-election challenge from Republican Gov. Rick Scott. Both have campaigned steadily among Puerto Ricans living in Florida.

Trump recently has challenged estimates that nearly 3,000 died in the storm, claiming the number is aimed at making him look bad.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me