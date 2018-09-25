Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NORRISTOWN — A judge sentenced comedian Bill Cosby on Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison.

His lawyers argued that Cosby should remain on home confinement pending appeals on his sexual assault conviction, but Judge Steven O’Neill told Cosby that he’s not entitled to bail while the 81-year-old comedian had no right to it.

The judge said it’s “time for justice” as he sentenced Cosby to state prison and fined him $25,000. The former “Cosby Show” star was convicted in April of drugging and molesting Temple University women’s basketball administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.

The judge also ruled that Cosby is a “sexually violent predator.”

The classification means that Cosby must undergo lifetime counseling and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex-offender registry sent to neighbors, schools and victims.

Prosecutors had asked for five to 10 years in prison; the defense wanted Cosby sent home on house arrest.

Cosby’s lawyers had fought the “sexually violent predator” designation, arguing that Pennsylvania’s sex-offender law remains unconstitutional despite several revisions.

Earlier Tuesday, Andrea Constand said she’s had to cope with years of unrelenting pain, anxiety and self-doubt after Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home in 2004.

Constand writes in a victim-impact statement released Tuesday that Cosby’s 2004 attack on her was just “the tip of the iceberg” for the suffering that followed.

Constand says her training as a professional basketball player had led her to think she could handle anything, but “life as I knew it” ended on the night that Cosby knocked her out with pills and violated her.

She says the Cosby team’s subsequent attacks on her character left her with “insurmountable stress and anxiety.”

Constand says she now lives alone with her two dogs, “stuck in a holding pattern” as a middle-aged woman because she has trouble trusting people.

A defense psychologist said the chances that Cosby will commit another sex offense are “extraordinarily low” because he’s old, legally blind and needs help getting around.

Psychologist Timothy Foley testified Tuesday at the 81-year-old comedian’s sentencing hearing.