Twitter reacts to U.N. members laughing at Trump

President Trump made the bold statement on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly that in his two years in office, his administration has "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.

"So true," he concluded.

To which the audience laughed at him.

"Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," a momentarily befuddled Trump said.

UN members laugh at Trump after 'most accomplishments in US history' claim pic.twitter.com/bc3xM7TlAM — The Independent (@Independent) September 25, 2018

Taking politics out of it, here is what some of his fellow users of his favorite platform, Twitter, had to say about the flub.

Seriously, how do you roast yourself years in advance. lol 'There's always a tweet' — Kim (@7_two_3) September 25, 2018

The UN like... pic.twitter.com/W5lcLBMdJ9 — Bmore Mobile Detailing (@KMBmoreSkins) September 25, 2018

They laughed at trump, it was done with some diplomatic restraint, but it was a derisive laugh. — GopherGrand (@TheGrandGopher) September 26, 2018

Gotta give it to d trump for perfecting something we can't: the ability to laugh off literally any insult thrown his way this is embarrassing omg id cry https://t.co/8yoCfjABRO — Taylor Lingenfelter (@taaay23) September 26, 2018

But, Mr. trump is the world's leading international comedian. It's not easy to make everyone laugh across all the languages of the United Nations.... — John Owens (@hiramhadley) September 26, 2018

Only Donald Trump could claim victory while the entire world laughs in his face. What a spectacle. — regulargirl (@spacecowgirl915) September 26, 2018

He probably figured it would go like this. pic.twitter.com/xHYNDO00RM — chuck ‍♂️ ‍♂️ (@justhewinley) September 25, 2018

Who doesn't remember this scene?