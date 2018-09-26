Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Twitter reacts to U.N. members laughing at Trump

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
President Donald Trump answers a reporters question about Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at U.N. Headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Updated 4 hours ago

President Trump made the bold statement on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly that in his two years in office, his administration has "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.

"So true," he concluded.

To which the audience laughed at him.

"Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," a momentarily befuddled Trump said.

Taking politics out of it, here is what some of his fellow users of his favorite platform, Twitter, had to say about the flub.

Who doesn't remember this scene?

