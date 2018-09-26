Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Murder suspect told police blacks should be 'exterminated'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
James Jackson appears in criminal court during his arraignment in New York. Jackson, a white supremacist accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword on a New York City street told police he wanted to purge the Earth of black people.
James Jackson appears in criminal court during his arraignment in New York. Jackson, a white supremacist accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword on a New York City street told police he wanted to purge the Earth of black people.

Updated 13 hours ago

NEW YORK — A white supremacist accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword on a New York City street told police he wanted to purge the Earth of black people.

According to his videotaped confession, James Jackson told investigators after his arrest in the March 20, 2017, stabbing death of Timothy Caughman that black people were “inferior” and should be “exterminated.”

“I think we should just preserve the best people and get rid of all the dead weight,” Jackson said in the video played at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday. “In my opinion blacks are inferior people.”

Later in the interview, he added, “I think they need to be exterminated,” the New York Post reported.

Jackson, 30, allegedly traveled from Baltimore to New York to kill black men.

Caughman, 66, who was remembered as a gentleman and a good neighbor, was alone and collecting bottles for recycling when he was attacked from behind with a sword. He staggered, bleeding, into a police station and later died at a hospital.

After discarding the sword in a trash can, Jackson spent hours wandering the city with his hands in his coat pockets gripping two knives, authorities said.

“It was weird. I didn’t feel great. I didn’t feel horrible either. I thought it (the stabbing) would send me into a blood rage fury,” he said on the video.

He allegedly stalked as many as 15 people.

“It just seemed like I was seeing interracial couples everywhere. It was really demoralizing me,” he said. “This is the new way and we can’t restore what we had 50 years ago.”

In a 2017 jailhouse interview with the Daily News, Jackson said he intended the bloodshed as “a practice run” in a mission to deter interracial relationships.

He said he would rather have killed “a young thug” or “a successful older black man with blondes … people you see in Midtown. These younger guys that put white girls on the wrong path.”

Jackson has pleaded not guilty to murder as a hate crime and murder as an act of terrorism.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me